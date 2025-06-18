EU to ban Russian gas imports by 2027, even if there's peace in Ukraine

The European Commission has announced plans to phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports, including gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), by the end of 2027, irrespective of developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: The Guardian, quoting European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen

Details: On 17 June 2025, the European Commission unveiled a legislative proposal to phase out Russian gas imports. Jørgensen emphasised that the ban will remain in place even if peace is achieved in Ukraine.

Quote: "This is a ban that we introduce because Russia has weaponised energy against us, because Russia has blackmailed member states in the EU, and therefore they are not a trading partner that can be trusted. That also means that, irrespective of whether there is a peace or not – which we all hope there will be of course – this ban will still stand."

Background:

Hungary, Slovakia and Austria, which rely heavily on Russian energy, have opposed the plan. Austria’s energy ministry has suggested resuming imports if peace is reached.

However, initial estimates suggest that these states do not have sufficient support among other member states to block the plan from becoming binding EU legislation.

