Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 June 2025, 10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, following statements by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about his alleged readiness for negotiations and the desire to end the war, recalled that Russia has been ignoring the US’ proposal for a 30-day ceasefire for 100 days.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It has been exactly 100 days since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal to completely cease fire, put an end to the killing, and move forward with a genuine peace process. It has been exactly 100 days since Russia has been rejecting this basic first step toward peace."

Details: He recalled that Russia has continued to exploit and intensify terror against Ukraine throughout this 100-day period.

"Ukraine remains committed to peace. Unfortunately, Russia continues to choose war, disregarding US efforts to end the killing," Sybiha said.

He stressed that only "peace through force," which includes strengthening sanctions and expanding opportunities for Ukraine, can put an end to Russian aggression.

Background: 

  • In March 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States, during a meeting in Saudi Arabia, proposed a 30-day complete ceasefire on missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but along the entire front line. "That is, we agree, and if the Russians agree, the ceasefire will take effect at that very moment," Zelenskyy said.

