All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy may meet with European leaders after NATO summit

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 19 June 2025, 18:17
Zelenskyy may meet with European leaders after NATO summit
Zelenskyy at NATO summit. Photo: Getty Images

A high-level meeting between Ukraine, European allies and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte may be held at The Hague after the NATO summit.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Europe Editor Radio Free Europe (Radio Liberty), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak noted that a high-level NATO-Ukraine Council meeting has not been scheduled for the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.

Advertisement:

"While there won't be a formal NATO-Ukraine Council at leaders' level at next week's NATO summit, there are plans for a Ukraine meeting with Zelenskyy, Rutte and other European leaders in The Hague directly after the NATO summit," he said.

Background

  • The 2025 NATO Summit, which will take place on 24-25 June in The Hague, will reportedly be significantly shorter than usual and will last less than a day.
  • The NATO-Ukraine Council will only meet at foreign minister level.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is known to have been invited to an official dinner for NATO leaders, which will be hosted by the King of the Netherlands on the evening of 24 June.
  • However, given that US President Donald Trump’s interest in resolving the war in Ukraine is waning, some Ukrainian officials are reportedly questioning whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit at all.

Read more: No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:
UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister responds to Putin's recent claim on land seizure: Russians bring only death
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers
Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's attendance at EU leaders' Brussels summit expected, but not yet confirmed
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
Zelenskyy lays flowers at Kyiv apartment building where Russian missile killed 23 people – video
RECENT NEWS
06:46
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers over past day
06:02
UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine
05:10
Russia's envoy to UN calls Russian "memorandum" the "best offer" for Kyiv
01:50
UpdatedExplosions heard in Odesa
23:28
Russians attack Sumy with drone, injuring woman
22:49
Ukraine's foreign minister responds to Putin's recent claim on land seizure: Russians bring only death
22:15
Two men injured in Russian artillery attack on Kherson
20:28
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
20:19
"Ukraine is freedom": defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
19:58
Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: