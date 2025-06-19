Zelenskyy may meet with European leaders after NATO summit

A high-level meeting between Ukraine, European allies and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte may be held at The Hague after the NATO summit.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Europe Editor Radio Free Europe (Radio Liberty), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak noted that a high-level NATO-Ukraine Council meeting has not been scheduled for the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.

"While there won't be a formal NATO-Ukraine Council at leaders' level at next week's NATO summit, there are plans for a Ukraine meeting with Zelenskyy, Rutte and other European leaders in The Hague directly after the NATO summit," he said.

Background:

The 2025 NATO Summit, which will take place on 24-25 June in The Hague, will reportedly be significantly shorter than usual and will last less than a day.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will only meet at foreign minister level.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is known to have been invited to an official dinner for NATO leaders, which will be hosted by the King of the Netherlands on the evening of 24 June.

However, given that US President Donald Trump’s interest in resolving the war in Ukraine is waning, some Ukrainian officials are reportedly questioning whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit at all.

