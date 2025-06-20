Russian UAV attack injures three children in Kharkiv

Russian troops launched attack drones on Kharkiv on the evening of 19 June, injuring three children and damaging nearly 50 cars.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Details: Early reports indicated that the Russians had hit the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts with attack UAVs.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out at one of the locations in the Shevchenkivskyi district. No casualties have been reported.

One of the strikes landed right next to high-rise buildings.

Updated: At midnight on 20 June, Terekhov reported that the roof of a new and uninhabited building had caught fire at one of the scenes due to the Russian UAV attack on the city. At another scene, high-rise building premises were hit, the building's windows were blown out and many cars were damaged.

"There have been no reports of any casualties," Terekhov added.

Later, Syniehubov added that early reports indicated that five Russian UAV strikes had occurred in Kharkiv.

Afterwards, Terekhov reported that three people had been affected, noting that one had been injured and the other two had suffered an acute stress reaction.

In addition, almost 50 cars were damaged at the high-rise building premises.

According to updated information from Syniehubov, Russian attack UAVs hit the Shevchenkivskyi district eight times in total.

Syniehubov also said that girls aged 12 and 17 were among those who were affected by the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!