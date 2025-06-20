Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos

The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 19-20 June, with 10 hits recorded. Fires have broken out and 13 people have been injured, including three firefighters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russia conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa. Over 10 hits were recorded, resulting in large-scale fires."

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that flames had engulfed a four-storey residential building.

Three people were rescued and another six were evacuated.

Quote: "While extinguishing the fire and rescuing people, parts of the building collapsed on the firefighters, injuring three of them who are now in hospital in a stable condition."

Details: The State Emergency Service also reported that a 23-storey residential building had been damaged, with fire spreading to the 17th, 18th and 19th floors. Six hundred people were evacuated from the high-rise building. Three people were rescued from a fire-blocked apartment, including two children.

Fires also broke out in five more residential buildings and three cars.

Affected building Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Damaged apartment Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The scene of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The State Emergency Service has set up an invincibility centre at the scene of the partially destroyed building. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

According to residents, one more person may still be inside the building. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In total, 13 people have been injured, including three firefighters."

Updated: Ukrainska Pravda has reported that the Russians struck 11 locations in Odesa. Several apartment buildings, a 23-storey building, key rail systems, an administrative building, cars, a garage and a gas pipeline were damaged.

