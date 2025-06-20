All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 20 June 2025, 05:12
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 10 hits, large-scale fires, 13 people injured – photos
Fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 19-20 June, with 10 hits recorded. Fires have broken out and 13 people have been injured, including three firefighters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Russia conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa. Over 10 hits were recorded, resulting in large-scale fires."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that flames had engulfed a four-storey residential building. 

Three people were rescued and another six were evacuated.

Quote: "While extinguishing the fire and rescuing people, parts of the building collapsed on the firefighters, injuring three of them who are now in hospital in a stable condition."

Details: The State Emergency Service also reported that a 23-storey residential building had been damaged, with fire spreading to the 17th, 18th and 19th floors. Six hundred people were evacuated from the high-rise building. Three people were rescued from a fire-blocked apartment, including two children.

Fires also broke out in five more residential buildings and three cars.

 
Affected building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Damaged apartment
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The scene of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The State Emergency Service has set up an invincibility centre at the scene of the partially destroyed building. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

According to residents, one more person may still be inside the building. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. 

In total, 13 people have been injured, including three firefighters."

Updated: Ukrainska Pravda has reported that the Russians struck 11 locations in Odesa. Several apartment buildings, a 23-storey building, key rail systems, an administrative building, cars, a garage and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian warState Emergency Service
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
updatedRussian combined strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to eight – video, photos
Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit
Putin calls strikes on Iran "unprovoked aggression"
Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years in Russian captivity in Crimea
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
All News
drones
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa
Russia launches 86 drones on Ukraine: air defence downs 70 UAVs, 8 hits recorded
Russian drones attack Kharkiv twice in one night, injuring four people – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
20:23
EU has secured 80% of 2 million ammunition rounds pledged to Ukraine – EU foreign policy chief
19:22
Zelenskyy and UK PM begin talks with focus on Russia's Oreshnik missile
19:10
EU to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia by end of week – EU foreign policy chief
19:07
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
18:58
Clinic for disabled children and former POWs destroyed in Russian attack
18:43
Zelenskyy arrives at official residence of UK PM Keir Starmer
18:27
Ukraine to develop its own missiles for NASAMS air defence systems
17:48
Kremlin unable to come up with funds to develop rail link with China
17:36
Secretary General explains why he believes there will be no attack on ​​NATO from Belarus
17:23
Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: