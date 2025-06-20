Russia launches UAV attack on Odesa, causing numerous fires and casualties – photos, video

Emergency workers at one of the scenes of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Explosions occurred in Odesa on the night of 19-20 June amid the threat of Russian attack drones. Fires have broken out, civilian infrastructure has been damaged and casualties have been reported.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 00:52, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

At 01:00, media outlets reported that explosions had occurred in Odesa.

At 01:13, Trukhanov confirmed the reports of explosions in the city.

Quote from Trukhanov: "Powerful explosions can be heard in the city!"

Updated: Later, Dumska reported that there had been "a few strikes" in the city. Local social media channels posted that fires had broken out in Odesa.

An apartment building on fire due to the attack Photo: Dumska

The posts showed that a fire had broken out in an high-rise building in Odesa after the strikes.

At 01:41, Kiper reported on the aftermath of the Russian UAV attack on Odesa.

Quote from Kiper: "Despite the active work of the air defence forces, civilian infrastructure facilities including residential buildings, a higher educational institution building and a gas pipeline as well as cars have been damaged.

A high-rise building is on fire in the city centre after being hit by a drone."

Details: Kiper added that the information on the casualties is being confirmed. All the appropriate services are working on dealing with the aftermath.

At 02:36, Kiper posted photos of the aftermath of the attack on Odesa.

Flames coming out of a window Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Debris lying all around the street at the scene of a strike Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

A completely burned part of a building that came under attack Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

He also reported that two people are believed to have been injured. They are receiving medical treatment.

Trukhanov reported that high-rise buildings, cars and higher educational institution buildings had been damaged in the city centre.

A fallen attack UAV started a fire on the shore and the blast wave destroyed recreational facilities.

An apartment building engulfed in flames Photo: Odesa City Council

Firefighters attempting to put out the fire Photo: Odesa City Council

Buildings from old housing stock were hit and the top floors were completely destroyed. A gas pipeline was damaged in a different city district.

At 03:20, Trukhanov reported that a large-scale fire had broken out and left a four-storey residential building in ruins after being hit by an attack drone.

Quote from Trukhanov: "The cellings and the walls have collapsed. There could potentially be people under the rubble."

