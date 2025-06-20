Ukrainian Navy destroys two Russian Shahed drones overnight
Friday, 20 June 2025, 06:26
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed two Russian Shahed-136 attack drones on the night of 19-20 June.
Source: Ukrainian Navy
Quote: "Assets and personnel from the Ukrainian Navy downed two enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during an aerial attack by the Russian occupiers last night [on the night of 19-20 June]."
Background: On the night of 19-20 June, the Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa, with 10 hits recorded. Fires broke out and 13 people were injured, including three rescue workers.
