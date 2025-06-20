Russians damage key rail systems at Odesa railway station

Key rail systems at Odesa railway station have been damaged in a Russian attack on the city.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Some rail systems at Odesa railway station have been damaged in a nighttime drone attack. The overhead line and rail and sleeper grid were affected."

Details: No casualties have been reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that specialist personnel were working to deal with the aftermath.

"Trains are continuing to run on schedule," the message reads.

Background: On the night of 19-20 June, the Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa, with 10 hits recorded. Fires broke out and 13 people were injured, including three rescue workers.

