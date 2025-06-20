All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches 86 drones on Ukraine: air defence downs 70 UAVs, 8 hits recorded

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 June 2025, 08:19
Russia launches 86 drones on Ukraine: air defence downs 70 UAVs, 8 hits recorded
Seventy aerial assets were downed: 34 shot down by firepower and 36 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 19 June. Ukrainian air defence has successfully downed 70 drones, but eight hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 70 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north, east and south. Thirty-four drones were shot down by firepower and 36 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare. 

Advertisement:

Hits were recorded at eight locations as well as the fall of downed aerial assets (debris) at 11 locations."

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air ForcedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
updatedRussian combined strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to eight – video, photos
Zelenskyy arrives in London: details of the president's visit
Putin calls strikes on Iran "unprovoked aggression"
Journalist Yesypenko released after more than four years in Russian captivity in Crimea
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
Ukrainian Air Force video shows interceptor drones downing Russian drones mid-air
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 drones overnight: 30 downed, 18 go off radar, 9 strikes
RECENT NEWS
20:23
EU has secured 80% of 2 million ammunition rounds pledged to Ukraine – EU foreign policy chief
19:22
Zelenskyy and UK PM begin talks with focus on Russia's Oreshnik missile
19:10
EU to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia by end of week – EU foreign policy chief
19:07
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
18:58
Clinic for disabled children and former POWs destroyed in Russian attack
18:43
Zelenskyy arrives at official residence of UK PM Keir Starmer
18:27
Ukraine to develop its own missiles for NASAMS air defence systems
17:48
Kremlin unable to come up with funds to develop rail link with China
17:36
Secretary General explains why he believes there will be no attack on ​​NATO from Belarus
17:23
Italy has frozen Russian assets worth over €2.3 billion since 2022
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: