Russia launches 86 drones on Ukraine: air defence downs 70 UAVs, 8 hits recorded

Seventy aerial assets were downed: 34 shot down by firepower and 36 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 19 June. Ukrainian air defence has successfully downed 70 drones, but eight hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 70 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north, east and south. Thirty-four drones were shot down by firepower and 36 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Advertisement:

Hits were recorded at eight locations as well as the fall of downed aerial assets (debris) at 11 locations."

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!