Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 20 June 2025, 20:28
Zelenskyy: Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his evening address that the Russians had various insane intentions in Sumy Oblast, but the Ukrainian defence forces are holding them back.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 20 June

Quote: "A very detailed report on the frontline situation was delivered at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, with a particular focus on Sumy Oblast and actions in the border area. I am grateful to our units for their resilience. The Russians had various plans and intentions there that were, as always, absolutely insane. We are holding back these murderers and crushing them, protecting our Sumy Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy added that on Friday 20 June, Russia openly stated once again that it does not want a ceasefire.

Quote: "Russia wants to fight, it’s threatening to do something else. That means they’re not yet feeling the pain of the pressure the world is putting on them – or trying very hard to pretend they’re not. Well, the Russian economy is already deteriorating – let's support that process even more."

Background:

  • Earlier on Friday, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, said that Moscow was not going to give up its "strategic advantage" in the war for the sake of a 30-day truce.
  • Putin later claimed that he does not want Ukraine to surrender, but to acknowledge the realities on the ground.
  • Putin also claimed that Russia is establishing a buffer zone in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast and said he has not ruled out capturing the city of Sumy. He also brought up the "dirty bomb" allegation again.

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian warZelenskyynegotiations
