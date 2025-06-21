Trump on talks: Russia and Ukraine are making a little bit of progress

US President Donald Trump believes Kyiv and Moscow are making "a little bit of progress" on the peace process.

Source: Trump on Fox News, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Trump: "We have Russia and Ukraine, which is making a little bit of progress."

Details: Trump has also given Iran a deadline of no more than two weeks regarding the nuclear deal.

Quote from Trump: "[I am] always a peacemaker. Sometimes you need some toughness to make peace, but always a peacemaker."

Details: Meanwhile, Trump did not specify what consequences Tehran would face if it missed the deadline. It is also unknown whether the US will join Israel's operation.

In addition, Trump once again mentioned his help in achieving peace between India and Pakistan.

Background:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has called Trump the "peacemaker in chief" who establishes peace through strength, highlighting his power and leadership in the Russo-Ukrainian talks.

On 20 June, Putin claimed that he considers Russians and Ukrainians "one and the same people" and that "wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that belongs to us".

Putin also said Russia is establishing a buffer zone in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and said he does not rule out capturing the city of Sumy. He also brought up the "dirty bomb" again – an allegation first made in October 2022 that Ukraine was supposedly planning to use a device containing radioactive material combined with conventional explosives on Russian soil.

