Almost 190 combat clashes on battlefield, most of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 188 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians conducting 53 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 June

Quote: "Over the past day, aircraft and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 18 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one artillery system, two command posts, one UAV command post and one more important target belonging to the enemy.

Updated information says that on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 38 Russian assaults yesterday. In addition, the enemy conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and fired 207 times on our troops' positions and settlements, including six times from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelene, Hlyboke, Kamianka, Fyholivka and Vovchansk 15 times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked three times, trying to advance near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, 14 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka and Ridkodub and towards Karpivka and Hlushchenkove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka seven times.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes were recorded towards the settlements of Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka and towards Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka and Sribne and towards Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka and Novopidhorodne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Odradne, Bahatyr, Vesele, Fedorivka, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko 15 times.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian offensive action near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks towards the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near Antonivka Bridge.

