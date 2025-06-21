Russia attacks with 280 drones and missiles overnight, strikes only in Kremenchuk – Air Force
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 280 aerial targets on the night of 20-21 June. Strikes were recorded in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, and debris of downed targets fell in three locations.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Details: The Russians attacked with 272 UAVs, two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles and two Iskander-K cruise missiles.
The Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down 140 UAVs, three Iskander-K missiles, one Kinzhal missile and one Kalibr missile.
They said that 112 drones, one Kinzhal missile, one Iskander-K missile and one Kalibr missile disappeared from radar.
The main target of the strike was the city of Kremenchuk.
Background: On 21 June, Russian forces once again launched a large-scale and combined attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, resulting in strikes and debris falling.
