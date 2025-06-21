Russians attack Kremenchuk with drones and missiles, strikes reported
Russian forces have once again launched a large-scale combined attack on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. There were some strikes and debris from downed targets fell in several locations.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force; Radio Liberty
Details: The authorities reported that direct strikes and falls of debris have been recorded in the Kremenchuk district on energy infrastructure facilities and open areas.
State Emergency Service units are working to deal with the aftermath.
One person sustained moderate injuries.
The military reported that targets were flying towards Kremenchuk during the night of 20-21 June.
Radio Liberty, citing local media, reports that a total of about 40 explosions were heard.
Background: On the night of 14-15 June, the Russians carried out a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were hit.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!