Russians attack Kremenchuk with drones and missiles, strikes reported

Russian forces have once again launched a large-scale combined attack on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. There were some strikes and debris from downed targets fell in several locations.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force; Radio Liberty

Details: The authorities reported that direct strikes and falls of debris have been recorded in the Kremenchuk district on energy infrastructure facilities and open areas.

Advertisement:

State Emergency Service units are working to deal with the aftermath.

One person sustained moderate injuries.

The military reported that targets were flying towards Kremenchuk during the night of 20-21 June.

Radio Liberty, citing local media, reports that a total of about 40 explosions were heard.

Background: On the night of 14-15 June, the Russians carried out a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were hit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!