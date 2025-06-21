Nighttime attack on Kremenchuk: police finds cluster munition elements – photo

Metal balls that were found after the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

After a nighttime combined Russian attack on the Kremenchuk district in Poltava Oblast, cluster munition elements were found.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: These cluster munition elements look like metal spheres with a diameter of about 10 cm. They resemble toys or balls, which makes them especially dangerous for children.

Advertisement:

The police remind all the citizens that it is forbidden to touch such items or approach them.

If one finds any, one must call the police or the State Emergency Service.

Background: On 21 June, Russian forces once again launched a large-scale and combined attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, resulting in strikes and debris falling.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!