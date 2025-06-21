All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian opposition leader says "referendum" on Ukraine was rigged

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 12:00
Hungarian opposition leader says referendum on Ukraine was rigged
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Péter Magyar, a Hungarian opposition politician and leader of the Tisza party, has declared that a government "referendum" on Ukraine organised by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's team has been a failure.

Source: Magyar on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Magyar said no more than 600,000 people took part in the vote and the results may have been falsified.

Advertisement:

"This is the lowest turnout in the entire history of National Consultations. And this is despite the fact that the campaign went on for several months, with total mobilisation, and tens of billions of public money was poured into it," the Tisza leader emphasised.

He also pointed out that no voting booths were opened and no public meetings were organised. All that happened was that letters were sent out and an expensive advertising campaign was conducted.

Magyar pointed out that the government could have used the 10 billion forints (about US$28,6 millions) it spent on the referendum to repair hospitals or modernise the railways.

"This failed, corrupt government is not interested in people’s real problems and doesn’t dare to look them in the eye. They just write letters," he added.

Background

  • In March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that a poll would be held in Hungary to gauge the level of public support for Ukraine's EU membership. On 19 April, Hungarians began receiving ballot papers for the national consultation that expressly encouraged them to vote against.
  • Orbán publicly voted against EU membership for Ukraine in the consultation.
  • Orbán ally Alexandra Szentkirályi recently posted a short video of herself standing in front of a man tied up in the boot of a car while she talked about the growing threat of human organ trading, human trafficking and drug smuggling if Ukraine joins the EU.
  • A few days later, the Hungarian prime minister posted a video calling on people to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU that purports to show Hungarians fighting in the war in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Hungaryreferendumpropagandaannexation
Advertisement:
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
updatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
Belarus frees 14 political prisoners following talks with US
All News
Hungary
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
Hungary's foreign minister accuses EU and Ukraine of plotting imaginary anti-Hungarian economic plan
Hungary shares its version of espionage scandal with NATO
RECENT NEWS
02:46
Large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, four injured, houses and hotel damaged
20:13
Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children
20:00
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
18:03
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US strikes on Iran: Iran's nuclear programme must be terminated
17:23
Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured
17:15
updatedRussian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
16:56
Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy
16:43
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
16:18
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
15:12
Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: