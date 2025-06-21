All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as prosecutor general

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 12:39
Zelenskyy appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as prosecutor general
Ruslan Kravchenko. Photo: Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Ukraine’s new prosecutor general.

Source: decrees issued by Zelenskyy

Details: The presidential decree was published on 21 June.

Background: 

  • On 16 June, Zelenskyy submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) proposing that Kravchenko should be appointed as prosecutor general.
  • It is more than six months since MPs voted to dismiss Andrii Kostin in October 2024. Oleksii Khomenko has been serving as acting prosecutor general since then.
  • At a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on the morning of 17 June, MPs voted in favour of Kravchenko's candidacy for the post of prosecutor general. The Verkhovna Rada’s Law Enforcement Committee also approved Kravchenko's appointment.
  • On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada gave Zelenskyy its approval for Kravchenko's appointment as prosecutor general.

