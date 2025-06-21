All Sections
Israel strikes Iranian nuclear site and missile launchers in major overnight attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 13:33
Israel strikes Iranian nuclear site and missile launchers in major overnight attack
Israeli military. Stock photo: IDF.IL

The Israeli Air Force launched a series of attacks on dozens of targets in Iran on the night of 20-21 June, including a nuclear facility in Isfahan and four prepared missile launchers. 

Source: The Times of Israel, citing the Israel Defence Forces (IDF)

Details: Approximately 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets took part in the strikes, dropping 150 munitions.

The IDF stated that the strikes on the Isfahan nuclear facility, previously targeted on the first day of the conflict, were intended to further damage Iran’s nuclear programme.

Quote: "Within the compound, a centrifuge production facility was also targeted, along with additional military targets of the Iranian regime in the Isfahan area,"

Details: The military reported "significant damage" to Iran’s centrifuge manufacturing facilities.

Meanwhile, four prepared ballistic missile launchers were "neutralised" by strikes before they could fire a volley at Israel, the Israeli military said.

Additional overnight strikes targeted trucks used to launch drones into Israel, as well as ballistic missile storage and launch infrastructure, Iranian radar systems and air defence facilities. 

