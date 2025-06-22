Ukraine evacuates 176 citizens from Israel ahead of US strikes on Iran
Sunday, 22 June 2025, 14:50
Ukrainian diplomats and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated 176 Ukrainian citizens from Israel to Egypt on the eve of US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Details: Zelenskyy noted that evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan is also ongoing.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia and the United States were also evacuated.
Background: US President Donald Trump said the US Air Force attacked Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, including the heavily fortified Fordow facility.
