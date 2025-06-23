All Sections
State Emergency Service posts aftermath of combined Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 23 June 2025, 05:44
Fire at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The city of Kyiv came under another Russian drone and missile attack on the night of 22-23 June. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has posted photos showing the aftermath of the Russian strike.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Emergency workers are dealing with the aftermath at several locations across the city.

The floor slab between the third and fourth floors of a five-storey residential building was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with partial destruction of the roof. Cars were burning in the area around the building. 

Emergency workers evacuated the residents of the building. Seven people were saved, including a pregnant woman.

 
Woman being evacuated. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
People being rescued from their apartments. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Rescue worker helping a child. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "In addition, at one of the addresses in the Solomianskyi district, a fire on the roof of a business centre building was extinguished and at another address, a fire covering an area of 800 sq m broke out in a four-storey office building. Firefighting operations are ongoing."

 
Evacuation measures are ongoing. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter at the scene. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Fires were also recorded in open areas due to the fall of drone debris and there was damage to non-residential buildings.

"Information about possible casualties is being confirmed," the message said.

Background:

  • Klitschko reported that five people had been injured in the combined nighttime Russian attack.
  • Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.

Kyiv
Ukraine's Air Force downs 339 drones and 15 missiles overnight; 6 locations hit
Five people killed and 19 injured in Russian combined strike on Kyiv – video
Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, metro station and cars damaged, at least five people injured
