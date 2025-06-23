Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Monday, 23 June 2025, 07:06
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 58 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,012,500 (+1,010) military personnel;
- 10,965 (+1) tanks;
- 22,872 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,490 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,423 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 41,717 (+138) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,376 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,861 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
