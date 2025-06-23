All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 June 2025, 07:06
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 58 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,012,500 (+1,010) military personnel;
  • 10,965 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,872 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,490 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,423 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 41,717 (+138) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,376 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,861 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualtiesGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
46% of Poles would like to suspend Ukraine military aid, survey finds
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new military operations in Europe
Ukrainian strikes have caused US$10 billion in damage to Russian industrial and logistical infrastructure
Ukraine surpasses Russia in trade with Germany for first time
RECENT NEWS
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:23
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:09
Russians damage industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia – photos
07:45
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district – photos
07:32
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for third time
06:58
Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: