Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing two and wounding ten people

Two people have been killed and ten more injured in a Russian drone strike on the outskirts of the village in the Snovsk hromada in Chernihiv Oblast on the late evening of 22 June. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Late yesterday evening [22 June – ed.], the Russians struck the outskirts of the village in the Snovsk hromada with a Lancet drone. Sadly, this attack claimed the lives of two people."

Details: Another ten residents, including three children, were injured.

Chaus said that all of them are in hospital.

"Two seriously injured people have been taken to the regional hospital. The rest of the people have moderate injuries and are also in medical facilities under the supervision of doctors," he summed up.

