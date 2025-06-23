All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Prosecutors report on fatalities in Kyiv: the youngest was 22

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 23 June 2025, 13:29
Prosecutors report on fatalities in Kyiv: the youngest was 22
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The civilians killed in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv were three women and four men. The youngest was a 22-year-old woman.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Details: As of 13:00, seven people are known to have been killed in Kyiv as a result of a large-scale combined Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and people may still be trapped under the rubble of a building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office into a war crime that resulted in civilian deaths.

Background:

  • Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone and missile attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June, damaging residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities in various districts of the capital. 
  • The Interior Ministry reported that in Kyiv, in addition to the seven fatalities, more than 30 people were injured. In the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv Oblast, one woman was killed and eight people were injured, including two emergency workers.
  • Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 354 out of 368 aerial assets launched by Russian forces: direct hits were recorded in six locations, and debris from intercepted aerial assets fell in 25 locations in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivmissile strike
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Kyiv
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv: nine people killed in Russian attack – video
Bodies of 11-year-old girl and her mother recovered from rubble in Kyiv
Russian combined strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to eight – video, photos
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:24
Russia's reserves decrease threefold, but potential to finance war remains - Ukraine's National Bank 
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: