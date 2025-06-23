Prosecutors report on fatalities in Kyiv: the youngest was 22

The civilians killed in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv were three women and four men. The youngest was a 22-year-old woman.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Details: As of 13:00, seven people are known to have been killed in Kyiv as a result of a large-scale combined Russian attack.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and people may still be trapped under the rubble of a building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office into a war crime that resulted in civilian deaths.

Background:

Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone and missile attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June, damaging residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities in various districts of the capital.

The Interior Ministry reported that in Kyiv, in addition to the seven fatalities, more than 30 people were injured. In the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv Oblast, one woman was killed and eight people were injured, including two emergency workers.

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 354 out of 368 aerial assets launched by Russian forces: direct hits were recorded in six locations, and debris from intercepted aerial assets fell in 25 locations in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

