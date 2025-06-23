Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast

The Atlas Oil Refinery. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces attacked the Atlas oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, which supplies the Russian Armed Forces with fuel and lubricants, on the night of 22-23 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "As part of the reduction of the enemy's offensive capabilities, units from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Rocket Forces and Artillery, struck the Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast on the night of 23 June.

Advertisement:

The defence forces continue to take all measures to undermine the Russian occupiers’ military and economic potential and force Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine."

Details: The General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian weapons reached the target area. A fire was recorded. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

For reference: The Atlas oil depot is used to supply fuel and lubricants to Russian military units engaged in armed aggression against Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

It has been hit by Ukrainian drones several times, such as in August and November 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!