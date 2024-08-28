Two oil depots on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after loud explosions – video

Fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia’s Rostov Oblast after loud explosions on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Rostov Novosti ("Rostov News"), a Russian local Telegram channel; Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast

Details: A video posted by local residents shows several tanks on fire at one of the oil depots.

Advertisement:

According to early reports, the Atlas plant belonging to the Rosreserv (Federal Agency for State Reserves) is on fire.

В Кам'янському районі Ростовської області після гучного вибуху виникла пожежа на нафтобазі. pic.twitter.com/CxqLIKzCgi — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 28, 2024

Advertisement:

Golubev reported that there had been a drone attack on Rostov Oblast. He claimed that four UAVs were shot down in Rostov Oblast at around 03:00.

He also added that there were no casualties.

Later, local media reported an attack on another oil depot in Rostov Oblast, so two oil depots are burning simultaneously. Residents of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky said they had heard another explosion.

Background: On 3 August, a fuel and lubricant storage depot in Russia was hit as a result of an operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence using UAVs. The warehouse is located at the Atlas plant in Rostov Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!