All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two oil depots on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after loud explosions – video

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 04:01
Two oil depots on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after loud explosions – video
Firefighters extinguish a fire. Stock photo: Russian media

Fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia’s Rostov Oblast after loud explosions on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Rostov Novosti ("Rostov News"), a Russian local Telegram channel; Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast  

Details: A video posted by local residents shows several tanks on fire at one of the oil depots. 

Advertisement:

According to early reports, the Atlas plant belonging to the Rosreserv (Federal Agency for State Reserves) is on fire.

Advertisement:

Golubev reported that there had been a drone attack on Rostov Oblast. He claimed that four UAVs were shot down in Rostov Oblast at around 03:00. 

He also added that there were no casualties. 

Later, local media reported an attack on another oil depot in Rostov Oblast, so two oil depots are burning simultaneously. Residents of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky said they had heard another explosion.

Background: On 3 August, a fuel and lubricant storage depot in Russia was hit as a result of an operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence using UAVs. The warehouse is located at the Atlas plant in Rostov Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiafiredrones
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Russia
Drone crashes near explosive facilities in Russia's Voronezh Oblast: 2 villages evacuated
Russia says it uses Telegram to convey its messages to "average Ukrainian"
Pavel Durov has secretly traveled to Russia more than 60 times between 2014 to 2021 – exclusive
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: