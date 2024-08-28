Two oil depots on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after loud explosions – video
Fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia’s Rostov Oblast after loud explosions on the night of 27-28 August.
Source: Rostov Novosti ("Rostov News"), a Russian local Telegram channel; Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast
Details: A video posted by local residents shows several tanks on fire at one of the oil depots.
According to early reports, the Atlas plant belonging to the Rosreserv (Federal Agency for State Reserves) is on fire.
В Кам'янському районі Ростовської області після гучного вибуху виникла пожежа на нафтобазі. pic.twitter.com/CxqLIKzCgi— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 28, 2024
Golubev reported that there had been a drone attack on Rostov Oblast. He claimed that four UAVs were shot down in Rostov Oblast at around 03:00.
He also added that there were no casualties.
Later, local media reported an attack on another oil depot in Rostov Oblast, so two oil depots are burning simultaneously. Residents of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky said they had heard another explosion.
Background: On 3 August, a fuel and lubricant storage depot in Russia was hit as a result of an operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence using UAVs. The warehouse is located at the Atlas plant in Rostov Oblast.
