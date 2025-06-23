All Sections
EU to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia by end of week – EU foreign policy chief

Tetyana Vysotska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 23 June 2025, 19:10
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the European Union plans to approve its 18th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of this week (23-29 June). Kallas made the announcement following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 23 June.

Source: European Pravda correspondent

Details: The EU's top diplomat is confident that the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be approved by 29 June.

"By the end of this week, we aim to approve the 18th package of sanctions on Russia," Kallas stated, adding that "every sanction weakens Russia's ability to wage this war".

"A tough new oil price cap on Russian oil remains on the table," Kallas said.

Background: 

  • European Pravda has reported that the EU will not lower the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$45 per barrel on its own, as this initiative is not supported by the G7.
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary and Slovakia decided not to support the EU's plan for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

