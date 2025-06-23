EU has secured 80% of 2 million ammunition rounds pledged to Ukraine – EU foreign policy chief

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that EU member states have now committed to supply 80% of the two million rounds of ammunition that the European Union plans to send to Ukraine in 2025.

Details: Already, 80% of Kaja Kallas' initiative to provide Ukraine with two million rounds of ammunition in 2025 has been backed by concrete commitments.

"We discussed military support for Ukraine, and I’m pleased to announce that 80% of the pledges needed for this two million round initiative have already been done for this year," Kallas said.

She noted that the remaining 20% still needs to be secured.

In April 2025, Kaja Kallas said she had already collected one-third of the two million rounds of ammunition pledged to Ukraine.

Czechia reported that as part of a Czech initiative to purchase ammunition around the world, it had secured monthly supplies to Ukraine until September.

President Petr Pavel said that the Czechs have already begun making preparations to supply ammunition to Ukraine for 2026.

