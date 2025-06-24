Russian nighttime attack on Sumy Oblast kills three people and injures six – photos

Three people have been killed, including a child, six others injured, including three children, and around 30 houses damaged in Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast.

Source: National Police in Sumy Oblast; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on one of the villages in the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada in Sumy Oblast at around midnight. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote from the National Police: "Three civilians were killed in an enemy attack.

Among them was an eight-year-old boy who was pulled from under the rubble of a destroyed house.

A woman and a man from different families were also killed.

Six other people, including three children, suffered injuries of varying severity. All those affected have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical treatment."

Details: The National Police added that the attack had damaged about 30 houses and four cars.

A large-scale fire broke out.

The scene of the attack Photo: National Police in Sumy Oblast

Damaged building Photo: National Police in Sumy Oblast

Law enforcement officer recording damage caused by the Russian attack Photo: National Police in Sumy Oblast

Quote from the National Police: "Police investigative teams, emergency workers and medical personnel are operating at the scene."

