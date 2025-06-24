All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian nighttime attack on Sumy Oblast kills three people and injures six – photos

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 06:18
Russian nighttime attack on Sumy Oblast kills three people and injures six – photos
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people have been killed, including a child, six others injured, including three children, and around 30 houses damaged in Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast.

Source: National Police in Sumy Oblast; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on one of the villages in the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada in Sumy Oblast at around midnight. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Quote from the National Police: "Three civilians were killed in an enemy attack. 

Among them was an eight-year-old boy who was pulled from under the rubble of a destroyed house. 

A woman and a man from different families were also killed.

Six other people, including three children, suffered injuries of varying severity. All those affected have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical treatment."

Details: The National Police added that the attack had damaged about 30 houses and four cars. 

A large-scale fire broke out.

 
The scene of the attack
Photo: National Police in Sumy Oblast
 
Damaged building
Photo: National Police in Sumy Oblast
 
Law enforcement officer recording damage caused by the Russian attack
Photo: National Police in Sumy Oblast

Quote from the National Police: "Police investigative teams, emergency workers and medical personnel are operating at the scene."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian wardronescasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Russian Lancet drone strikes Sumy, causing fire at factory – photo, video
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: