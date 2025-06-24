Russia attacks Ukraine with 97 UAVs: 78 targets downed

Ukrainian air defence forces downed 78 out of 97 drones launched on the night of 23-24 June, although six hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Starting from 22:00 on 23 June, the Russians launched 97 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:00, air defence has downed 78 Russian Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in Ukraine's east, south and north. Sixty-three drones were shot down by firepower and 15 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Six hits were recorded.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

