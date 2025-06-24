All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Authorities say 6,063 people remain in Kupiansk evacuation zone despite Russian attacks

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 15:54
Authorities say 6,063 people remain in Kupiansk evacuation zone despite Russian attacks
Stock Photo

Reports indicate that 6,063 civilians are still living in the evacuation zone on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Syniehubov stated that the situation in Kharkiv Oblast is most challenging on the Kupiansk front, where Russian forces have launched an unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions.

Advertisement:

He described the ongoing evacuation efforts from the Kupiansk and Izium districts, noting that between 10 and 50 people are being evacuated daily.

There are still 6,063 people living in the evacuation zone on the Kupiansk front, including 1,431 in the city of Kupiansk.

Syniehubov added that providing stable utility services in the city is extremely difficult, and utterly impossible on the left-bank side: "The enemy deliberately targets critical infrastructure and attacks repair crews, State Emergency Service units and medical teams."

He said that 1,621 people need to be evacuated from the Borova hromada and 1,359 from the Shevchenkove hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivevacuationwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Kharkiv
Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: fire breaks out, people injured
Russian drones attack Kharkiv twice in one night, injuring four people – photos, video
Prosecutor's office reveals types of drones Russia used in strike on Kharkiv – video
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: