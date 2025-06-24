Authorities say 6,063 people remain in Kupiansk evacuation zone despite Russian attacks

Reports indicate that 6,063 civilians are still living in the evacuation zone on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Syniehubov stated that the situation in Kharkiv Oblast is most challenging on the Kupiansk front, where Russian forces have launched an unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions.

He described the ongoing evacuation efforts from the Kupiansk and Izium districts, noting that between 10 and 50 people are being evacuated daily.

There are still 6,063 people living in the evacuation zone on the Kupiansk front, including 1,431 in the city of Kupiansk.

Syniehubov added that providing stable utility services in the city is extremely difficult, and utterly impossible on the left-bank side: "The enemy deliberately targets critical infrastructure and attacks repair crews, State Emergency Service units and medical teams."

He said that 1,621 people need to be evacuated from the Borova hromada and 1,359 from the Shevchenkove hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

