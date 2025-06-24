All Sections
Ukraine evacuates 31 citizens from Iran

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 24 June 2025, 16:49
Ukraine evacuates 31 citizens from Iran
The evacuated Ukrainians. Photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully evacuated 31 Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on 24 June.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Reports indicate that 5 men, 12 women and 14 children have been evacuated. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all parties involved and support from international partners, the evacuation was carried out through Azerbaijan to Moldova. All evacuees are now en route to Kyiv.

The evacuated Ukrainians.
Photo: DIU

This marks the final stage of a comprehensive joint operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry in Israel and Iran to rescue Ukrainian citizens from high-risk zones.

Background:

  • Earlier, in a separate operation, 176 people were evacuated from Israel, including 133 Ukrainian citizens.
  • Iran is known to be in a state of armed conflict with Israel and the United States. In the early hours of 24 June, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a total and general ceasefire for 12 hours, "after which the war will be considered over".

Iran evacuation Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry
