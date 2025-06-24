White House confirms Trump's intention to meet Zelenskyy in The Hague – Politico

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House back in February 2025. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday 25 June at the NATO summit in The Hague.

Source: a White House representative to journalists on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda, citing Politico

Details: The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place against the backdrop of increased attention to the conflict between Israel and Iran and a reduced focus on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Prior to this, the two leaders last met in person in April at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City during the funeral of Pope Francis.

It was their first face-to-face meeting since their spat in the Oval Office in February.

Background:

Earlier, Trump stated that he would "probably" meet with Zelenskyy in The Hague – although at the time he did not confirm it.

Zelenskyy said he hopes to meet with Trump in The Hague where the NATO summit is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!