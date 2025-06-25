All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 04:06
Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, following a meeting with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that Ukraine expects powerful sanctions against Russia that will hit the war budget of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha described the meeting with Kallas as "good".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed the next steps for the EU to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. 

We expect them to be really strong and hurt Putin's war budget."

Details: Sybiha also noted that he had discussed with Kallas the importance of moving forward with Ukraine's EU accession process.

Quote: "I emphasised that Ukraine met all of the requirements to open the first negotiation cluster, and that one country obstructing the process is unacceptable."

Background

  • Hungary and Slovakia refused to approve the European Union's new 18th sanctions package against Russia until the European Council meeting, where EU leaders are expected to discuss further sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.
  • Kallas said that the European Union plans to approve its 18th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of this week (23-29 June). 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUsanctionsRussiaAndrii Sybiha
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
EU
EU has secured 80% of 2 million ammunition rounds pledged to Ukraine – EU foreign policy chief
EU to approve 18th sanctions package against Russia by end of week – EU foreign policy chief
EU summit to approve strong message on Ukraine's accession, Hungary will abstain
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: