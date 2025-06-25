Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, following a meeting with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that Ukraine expects powerful sanctions against Russia that will hit the war budget of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha described the meeting with Kallas as "good".

Quote: "We discussed the next steps for the EU to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

We expect them to be really strong and hurt Putin's war budget."

Details: Sybiha also noted that he had discussed with Kallas the importance of moving forward with Ukraine's EU accession process.

Quote: "I emphasised that Ukraine met all of the requirements to open the first negotiation cluster, and that one country obstructing the process is unacceptable."

Background:

Hungary and Slovakia refused to approve the European Union's new 18th sanctions package against Russia until the European Council meeting, where EU leaders are expected to discuss further sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

Kallas said that the European Union plans to approve its 18th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of this week (23-29 June).

