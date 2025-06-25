All Sections
Eighteen people killed in Russian strike on Dnipro on 24 June

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 07:50
Train damaged by the blast wave in Dnipro. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 24 June claimed the lives of 20 people, with around 300 civilians injured

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Dnipro is in mourning today [25 June], having lost 18 residents due to the enemy attack. And Samar, where the aggressor killed two people."

Details: Lysak added that almost 300 people had been injured in the attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

The Russians struck the city of Nikopol with FPV drones at night and in the morning of 25 June. No casualties were reported.

The Russians attacked the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with guided bombs on the evening of 24 June. The strike caused a fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: On 24 June, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It was initially reported that 17 people had been killed and 279 injured in Dnipro and 2 killed and 14 injured in the city of Samar.

