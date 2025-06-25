All Sections
Trump surprised Putin still hasn't resolved Ukraine war, hopes for deal

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 18:24
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has expressed surprise that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not yet agreed to resolve the war in Ukraine, but he remains hopeful that an agreement may be reached.

Source: Trump at a press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump once again referred to Putin’s offer to assist with the negotiations involving Iran.

"He called the other day, he said: ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, ‘No, you can help me with Russia’," Trump said, noting that the US is involved in resolving multiple conflicts.

In response to a question about whether Putin has ambitions beyond Ukraine, Trump acknowledged that he might, saying, "It’s possible."

"I consider him a person that’s, I think, been misguided. I’m very surprised, actually. I thought we would have had that settled easily. I’ve settled four of them [conflicts – ed.] in the meantime. But he did call up and he said, you know, he’s close to Iran and he would like to help us get a settlement. I said: ‘No, no, you help me get a settlement with you – with Russia,’ and I think we’re going to be doing that too," he added.

Trump stressed that Putin must end the war.

"Vladimir Putin has been more difficult. Frankly, I had some problems with Zelenskyy… It’s been more difficult than other wars – we just ended a war in 12 days," he said, referring to his earlier promises to end the war in Ukraine swiftly.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

