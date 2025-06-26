Air Force posts footage of MiG-29 fighter pilot destroying Russian Shahed drone at night
Ukraine’s Air Force has shared footage of its aircraft striking Russian kamikaze drones.
Source: press service of the Air Force Command; video by the Air Command Zakhid (West)
Quote: "Our aircraft are deployed as necessary to repel enemy missile and bomb strikes and demonstrate high performance and effectiveness in combating enemy cruise missiles and strike drones."
Details: The video released today shows the night combat work of a pilot who goes by the alias Denfix in a MiG-29 frontline fighter of the Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade.
He destroyed a Russian Shahed attack drone with an air-to-air missile.
The Air Force notes that this pilot has destroyed more than 20 cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
