Almost 56% of Ukrainians are in favour of seeking a solution through compromise with the involvement of international leaders in order to end the war. Almost 17% of Ukranians are in favour of a temporary freeze of the war, and 21.4% want to continue the fight to restore the borders of 1991 or 2022.

Source: A poll conducted by the Janus Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, the SOCIS Centre for Social and Marketing Research, and the Barometer of Public Opinion publication, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the survey, 55.7% of Ukrainians are in favour of finding a solution through compromise to end the war, while 16.6% agree to a suspension of hostilities and a temporary ceasefire along the current line of contact.

Infographic: socis.kiev.ua

Meanwhile, 12.8% want to continue the fight until the borders of 1991 are restored, while another 8.6% want the fighting to continue until the borders of 23 February 2022 are restored.

Another 1.2% chose another option, and one in 20 respondents refused to or were unable to answer the question.

Infographic: socis.kiev.ua

The survey was conducted from 6 to 11 June. A total of 2,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in person throughout Ukraine. The survey did not approach residents of temporarily occupied territories and territories where active hostilities are taking place. The statistical margin of error is +/- 2.6%.

