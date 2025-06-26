All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Downed Russian missile destroys section of Kyiv residential building on 23 June

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 June 2025, 13:40
Downed Russian missile destroys section of Kyiv residential building on 23 June
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of 22–23 June 2025, a downed Russian missile destroyed a section of a four-storey residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, with Colonel Yurii Ihnat warning that a direct hit would have caused even greater damage.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Radio NV

Quote from Ihnat: "One of the last massive attacks – on 23 June  – when various means were fired: both ballistic missiles and cruise missiles (Iskander M and K). The enemy attacked the capital, and although the missiles were destroyed and neutralised, we see that there were several floors in the building that are simply gone. That is because the missile was shot down in the air and fell, which led to such consequences.

Advertisement:

If there was a direct hit, there would be much greater and worse consequences... Therefore, both the Air Force and the city authorities always call on citizens to go to shelter. Especially when it comes to panel houses that have little chance of withstanding when being hit by, for example, a Shahed – they will simply fold."

Details: Ihnat noted that during massive attacks on Kyiv, Russian forces combine drones and missiles, and approach from multiple directions to complicate the work of air defence systems, particularly Patriot systems.

Background:

  • Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.
  • In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a Russian missile and drone strike destroyed an entire section of a residential high-rise, killing nine people, including a child.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeKyivair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
missile strike
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises to 20
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: death toll rises to 21, over 300 people injured
Russia attacks Dnipro, killing 16 and injuring over 279 people, with the number growing – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: