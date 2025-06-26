Downed Russian missile destroys section of Kyiv residential building on 23 June

On the night of 22–23 June 2025, a downed Russian missile destroyed a section of a four-storey residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, with Colonel Yurii Ihnat warning that a direct hit would have caused even greater damage.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Radio NV

Quote from Ihnat: "One of the last massive attacks – on 23 June – when various means were fired: both ballistic missiles and cruise missiles (Iskander M and K). The enemy attacked the capital, and although the missiles were destroyed and neutralised, we see that there were several floors in the building that are simply gone. That is because the missile was shot down in the air and fell, which led to such consequences.

If there was a direct hit, there would be much greater and worse consequences... Therefore, both the Air Force and the city authorities always call on citizens to go to shelter. Especially when it comes to panel houses that have little chance of withstanding when being hit by, for example, a Shahed – they will simply fold."

Details: Ihnat noted that during massive attacks on Kyiv, Russian forces combine drones and missiles, and approach from multiple directions to complicate the work of air defence systems, particularly Patriot systems.

Background:

Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 June. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a Russian missile and drone strike destroyed an entire section of a residential high-rise, killing nine people, including a child.

