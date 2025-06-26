All Sections
Polish minister calls on Hungary to ask Transcarpathian Hungarians' opinion on Ukraine's EU accession

Ivanna Kostina, Olga KatsimonThursday, 26 June 2025, 14:07
Polish minister calls on Hungary to ask Transcarpathian Hungarians' opinion on Ukraine's EU accession
Adam Szłapka. Photo: Szłapka on X (Twitter)

Polish Minister for European Affairs Adam Szłapka, whose country currently holds the Council of the European Union presidency, urged the Hungarian government to consult the Hungarian minority in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region to determine their stance on Ukraine’s EU accession.

Source: Adam Szłapka’s statement to journalists at the EU summit in Brussels, reported by European Pravda

Details: Szłapka highlighted that advancing Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations is a priority for Poland’s presidency. However, Hungary continues to block this process.

Quote from Szłapka: "I call on representatives of the Hungarian government to meet with the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and ask whether they want to be in the European Union or not. I assure you that Hungarians from Ukraine would prefer to be in the European Union than not. Meanwhile, they are cited [by the Hungarian government – ed.] as the reason why it is blocked."

Background:

  • Hungary announced the final results of the government’s "referendum" regarding support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, stating that 95% of voters were against it.
  • Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar, head of the Tisza party, claimed the referendum was a failure, estimating the actual participation at around 600,000 people.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary’s government made "maximum efforts to ensure the result it needs" in the Voks2025 referendum on Ukraine’s EU accession.

