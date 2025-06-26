All Sections
Trump assures NATO allies Russia won’t attack while he is president – WP

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 26 June 2025, 17:34
Trump assures NATO allies Russia won’t attack while he is president – WP
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is reported to have privately assured NATO member states that Russia will not attack them while he remains in office.

Source: The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the main session of the NATO summit on 25 June, Trump began his speech with positive remarks about defence spending and promised that Russia would never attack NATO while he is president, three European officials familiar with the discussions said.

Other leaders praised Trump’s efforts to increase Europe’s defence spending. Some also voiced support for his strikes on Iran.

The European officials said many leaders resorted to flattery, believing it to be a highly effective way of gaining Trump’s favour.

Trump stayed for the entire round of speeches, listening to other leaders – a departure from the behaviour of previous US presidents, who have sometimes delivered their own speech and then left for other meetings while others were still speaking.

Publicly, while talking to journalists, Trump said of the NATO member states: "These people really love their countries. It’s not a rip-off, and we’re here to help them."

Background:

  • On 25 June, NATO member states declared Russia a long-term threat at the NATO summit.
  • The Allies also agreed on a framework to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

