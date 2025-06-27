All Sections
EU leaders back launch of Ukraine accession talks: Time to move forward

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 27 June 2025, 05:35
EU leaders back launch of Ukraine accession talks: Time to move forward
António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have expressed strong support for Ukraine on its path towards European Union membership.

Source: Costa and von der Leyen during a joint press conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels

Details: Costa stressed that Ukraine's security is inseparable from the security of the whole of Europe. He said the EU's goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace by supporting Ukrainian reforms and creating the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Quote from Costa: "Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, the Ukrainian government is carrying out reforms at an impressive pace. So now is the time to intensify our work and advance on the path towards European Union accession."

Details: Von der Leyen, in turn, highlighted Ukraine's determination to pursue reforms despite constant Russian attacks.

Quote from von der Leyen: "Under relentless fire, Ukraine is passing reform after reform. It's impressive. This is why the Commission defends the opening of the first cluster of negotiation. Ukraine has delivered – now we must too. Because the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine merits moving forward."

Background:

  • The European Union summit was unable to reach a common position on relations with Ukraine and further integration due to a veto by Hungary.
  • All EU member states except Hungary affirmed that the European Council "reiterates the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny" and steadfastly supports Ukraine's path to EU membership. They also praised the pace of reforms related to the accession process and welcomed the "significant progress" made.
  • In addition, all EU members except Hungary agreed to take note of the "assessment of the Commission that the fundamentals cluster is ready to be opened". However, formal opening of negotiations on the cluster requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 EU member states.

