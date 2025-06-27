Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for third time
Friday, 27 June 2025, 07:32
Explosions have occurred in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for the third time since the beginning of 27 June. Ukraine's Air Force previously reported Russian UAVs and a high-speed target in the region. As of 07:30, an air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast.
Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at around 01:10, then around 02:30 and again at about 07:27.
Advertisement:
At 07:11, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast again.
The Air Force reported multiple instances of Russian drones and a high-speed target (likely a missile) moving overnight, particularly towards the city of Starokostiantyniv.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!