Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for third time

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 June 2025, 07:32
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for third time
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions have occurred in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for the third time since the beginning of 27 June. Ukraine's Air Force previously reported Russian UAVs and a high-speed target in the region. As of 07:30, an air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at around 01:10, then around 02:30 and again at about 07:27.

At 07:11, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast again.

The Air Force reported multiple instances of Russian drones and a high-speed target (likely a missile) moving overnight, particularly towards the city of Starokostiantyniv.

