Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for third time

Explosions have occurred in Khmelnytskyi Oblast for the third time since the beginning of 27 June. Ukraine's Air Force previously reported Russian UAVs and a high-speed target in the region. As of 07:30, an air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at around 01:10, then around 02:30 and again at about 07:27.

At 07:11, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast again.

The Air Force reported multiple instances of Russian drones and a high-speed target (likely a missile) moving overnight, particularly towards the city of Starokostiantyniv.

