Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 June 2025, 10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
The downed Shahed drone. Photo: Air Force on Telegram

Since the evening of 26 June, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 363 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various decoy drones, two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles. In total, 365 aerial targets have been downed.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The main target of the attack was the city of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

As of 09:30, Ukraine’s air defence has downed 365 Russian aerial threats – 217 were shot down by firepower, and 148 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: All six Kalibr missiles and 211 drones were shot down. Another 148 UAVs either disappeared from radar or were jammed by electronic warfare.

"There were confirmed direct hits by Russian aerial weapons at three locations, and debris from downed targets fell in eight more," the Air Force reported.

The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk. The Kinzhals were fired from Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, while the Kalibr missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukraine’s aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire groups of the defence forces.

