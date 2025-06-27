All Sections
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again: 4 killed, 17 injured in Samar

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 27 June 2025, 13:19
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 27 June, specifically on the city of Samar near the city of Dnipro. Four people have been killed in the attack and 17 more sustained injuries. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Explosions rocked the town of Samar. Details to follow. Do not leave safe places. Wait for the all-clear."

Details: Prior to this, the Air Force reported that a high-speed target was flying towards Dnipro and urged the residents of Samar to take shelter.

Later, Lysak said that the death toll of this attack on Samar had risen to four. In addition, 17 people sustained injuries; most of them were taken to hospital. Two men and a woman are in a serious condition, and the rest of the people who were injured are in a moderate condition.

Background: On 27 June, it became known that the death toll of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on 24 June had risen to 21.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastDnipromissile strike
