Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again

Paramedic at the scene of the Russian strike in Dnipro. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro on 24 June has risen to 21.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from enemy missile strikes on Dnipro on 24 June has increased. It has claimed the lives of 21 people."

Background:

On 24 June, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It was initially reported that 17 people had been killed and 279 injured in Dnipro and two killed and 14 injured in the city of Samar. Later, the death toll in Dnipro increased.

On 26 June, it was reported that the death toll had risen to 20.

