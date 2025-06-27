Zelenskyy enacts decree to align Ukraine's sanctions with EU and G7

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree implementing the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to synchronise sanctions against Russia with Ukraine’s international partners.

Source: decree published on the president’s website, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decree: to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 27 June 2025 ‘On synchronisation of sanctions pressure of Ukraine, the European Union and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and related subjects’."

Details: Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s decision on 27 June mandates that sanctions approved by partner states be synchronised within Ukraine’s jurisdiction by submitting them for consideration and approval no later than 15 days after the partner state or association’s decision takes effect.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and National Bank were tasked with ensuring full implementation of sanctions approved by international partners in Ukraine.

The Cabinet, SSU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Office of the Prosecutor General were instructed to align Ukraine’s sanctions, related to Russia’s armed aggression, with those of the EU, the US and other states. This aims to impose "the most severe consequences for the Russian Federation for the criminal and unprovoked war unleashed against Ukraine and the subsequent tangible limitation of the defence industry potential of the aggressor state".

Background:

On 19 June 2025, Zelenskyy announced plans to synchronise sanctions with partners and increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector.

The EU has not yet agreed on its 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to block any EU sanctions on Russia that harm Slovakia’s national interests.

