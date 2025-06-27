All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy enacts decree to align Ukraine's sanctions with EU and G7

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 27 June 2025, 14:12
Zelenskyy enacts decree to align Ukraine's sanctions with EU and G7
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree implementing the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to synchronise sanctions against Russia with Ukraine’s international partners.

Source: decree published on the president’s website, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decree: to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 27 June 2025 ‘On synchronisation of sanctions pressure of Ukraine, the European Union and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and related subjects’."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s decision on 27 June mandates that sanctions approved by partner states be synchronised within Ukraine’s jurisdiction by submitting them for consideration and approval no later than 15 days after the partner state or association’s decision takes effect.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and National Bank were tasked with ensuring full implementation of sanctions approved by international partners in Ukraine.

The Cabinet, SSU, Foreign Intelligence Service and Office of the Prosecutor General were instructed to align Ukraine’s sanctions, related to Russia’s armed aggression, with those of the EU, the US and other states. This aims to impose "the most severe consequences for the Russian Federation for the criminal and unprovoked war unleashed against Ukraine and the subsequent tangible limitation of the defence industry potential of the aggressor state".

Background:

  • On 19 June 2025, Zelenskyy announced plans to synchronise sanctions with partners and increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector.
  • The EU has not yet agreed on its 18th sanctions package against Russia.
  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to block any EU sanctions on Russia that harm Slovakia’s national interests.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyysanctions
Advertisement:
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister
updatedF-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in "weakened" form
Hungary says US lifted sanctions blocking expansion of Paks Nuclear Plant
Russians reach outskirts of Sumy with tubed artillery fire – map
Russians attacked Ukraine with record 537 air assets overnight – Air Force of Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
Zelenskyy addresses European Council via video link
Zelenskyy is trusted by almost 50% of Ukrainians – poll
RECENT NEWS
06:55
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
20:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully align with EU sanctions against Iran
19:50
Zelenskyy on Ottawa Convention withdrawal: signal to all partners along Russia's borders
19:19
Russia's evening attacks on Kherson leaves 3 people injured
19:16
Perhaps Russia should be forgiven for everything that has happened, says Slovak foreign minister
19:14
updatedF-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
18:13
US Senator Graham announces his Russia sanctions bill to be passed in July
18:09
Ukrainian soldier branded with "Glory to Russia" on his body speaks of torture and his wish to return to service
17:52
Russia strikes Kupiansk district: one killed, one seriously injured – photo
17:47
US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in "weakened" form
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: