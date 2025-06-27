All Sections
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones for second time in one day

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 June 2025, 14:25
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones for second time in one day
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone for the second time in a day on 27 June.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration  

Quote from Terekhov: "We have another strike on the city – the location of the strike and the type of combat drone are currently being confirmed."

Details: Prior to this, the Russians struck a road in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district. 

Two cars were damaged. There is no information about casualties.

Specialised services continue to inspect the site of the strike.

Later, Terekhov said that updated reports indicate that the Russian UAV was shot down by the defence forces as it was approaching the city. 

