All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Samar declares two days of mourning after latest deadly Russian missile strike

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 June 2025, 16:46
Ukraine's Samar declares two days of mourning after latest deadly Russian missile strike
Mourning in Ukraine. Stock photo

The city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has declared 28 and 29 June days of mourning for those killed in a Russian missile attack on Friday 27 June.

Source: Samar Mayor Serhii Reznik on Telegram

Quote from Reznik: "The morning began with the sounds of explosions. The enemy hit the city again. This is not accidental terror. Russia deliberately targeted peaceful people. Emergency workers are dismantling the rubble. Doctors are fighting for the lives of those injured. All services operate in a coordinated and continuous manner."

Advertisement:

Details: In response to the tragedy, the mayor signed an order declaring 28 and 29 June as days of mourning in Samar. Entertainment events will be cancelled and national flags will be flown at half-mast.

Background

  • On 27 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, specifically on Samar near the city of Dnipro. Four people have been killed in the attack and 17 more sustained injuries. 
  • On 24 June, the Russians mounted a missile attack on Samar, killing two people and injuring 14.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastmissile strikewar crimesRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again: 4 killed, 17 injured in Samar
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district – photos
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: death toll rises to 21, over 300 people injured
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: