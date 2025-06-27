Ukraine's Samar declares two days of mourning after latest deadly Russian missile strike

The city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has declared 28 and 29 June days of mourning for those killed in a Russian missile attack on Friday 27 June.

Source: Samar Mayor Serhii Reznik on Telegram

Quote from Reznik: "The morning began with the sounds of explosions. The enemy hit the city again. This is not accidental terror. Russia deliberately targeted peaceful people. Emergency workers are dismantling the rubble. Doctors are fighting for the lives of those injured. All services operate in a coordinated and continuous manner."

Details: In response to the tragedy, the mayor signed an order declaring 28 and 29 June as days of mourning in Samar. Entertainment events will be cancelled and national flags will be flown at half-mast.

On 27 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, specifically on Samar near the city of Dnipro. Four people have been killed in the attack and 17 more sustained injuries.

On 24 June, the Russians mounted a missile attack on Samar, killing two people and injuring 14.

