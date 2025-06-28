Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces show how they disrupt Russian logistics – video

Ukrainian defenders have posted a video showing how they are destroying bridges and crossings over the Zherebets River, which acts as a barrier to the advance of Russian forces from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to other fronts.

Source: 412th Nemesis Regiment from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Fighters from the 412th Nemesis Regiment are destroying bridges and crossings over the Zherebets River, which runs from north to south through Luhansk Oblast and forms a natural barrier to the advance of enemy forces from Luhansk Oblast towards the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk fronts."

Details: The 412th Nemesis Regiment noted that the destruction of bridges and crossings over the Zherebets River disrupts Russian plans to reinforce their forces trying to cross the Oskil River for further occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Quote: "For a long time now, the enemy has been rebuilding crossings immediately after their destruction and fighters from the 412th Nemesis Regiment are destroying them again to slow the enemy's ability to advance in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk oblasts."

