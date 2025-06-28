All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces show how they disrupt Russian logistics – video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 05:46
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces show how they disrupt Russian logistics – video
Russian logistics being disrupted. Screenshot

Ukrainian defenders have posted a video showing how they are destroying bridges and crossings over the Zherebets River, which acts as a barrier to the advance of Russian forces from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to other fronts.

Source: 412th Nemesis Regiment from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Fighters from the 412th Nemesis Regiment are destroying bridges and crossings over the Zherebets River, which runs from north to south through Luhansk Oblast and forms a natural barrier to the advance of enemy forces from Luhansk Oblast towards the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk fronts."

Advertisement:

Details: The 412th Nemesis Regiment noted that the destruction of bridges and crossings over the Zherebets River disrupts Russian plans to reinforce their forces trying to cross the Oskil River for further occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Quote: "For a long time now, the enemy has been rebuilding crossings immediately after their destruction and fighters from the 412th Nemesis Regiment are destroying them again to slow the enemy's ability to advance in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk oblasts."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Luhansk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Luhansk Oblast
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
Ukrainian resistance sabotages railway and disrupts Russian logistics in occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
Russian troops advance on several fronts in eastern Ukraine – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: