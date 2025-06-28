Outgoing Polish president arrives in Kyiv on last visit in his term
Saturday, 28 June 2025, 09:59
Outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on 28 June, the Constitution Day of Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda; Embassy of Poland in Ukraine on X (Twitter)
Details: Duda was met at Kyiv railway station by Piotr Łukasiewicz, charge d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine.
Advertisement:
Background:
- In early June, Duda told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term.
- On 3 June, Duda also met with his successor, Karol Nawrocki, and they discussed, among other things, Ukraine’s membership of NATO.
- The outgoing Polish president expressed hope that Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, will have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!