Outgoing Polish president arrives in Kyiv on last visit in his term

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 09:59
Outgoing Polish president arrives in Kyiv on last visit in his term
Andrzej Duda (on the left) and Piotr Łukasiewicz (on the right) in Kyiv. Photo: Embassy of Poland in Ukraine on X

Outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on 28 June, the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Embassy of Poland in Ukraine on X (Twitter)

Details: Duda was met at Kyiv railway station by Piotr Łukasiewicz, charge d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine.

Background:

  • In early June, Duda told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would visit Ukraine before the end of his presidential term.
  • On 3 June, Duda also met with his successor, Karol Nawrocki, and they discussed, among other things, Ukraine’s membership of NATO.
  • The outgoing Polish president expressed hope that Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, will have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.

